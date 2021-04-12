Decision on police body cameras kicked to yet another Madison City Council

The Madison City Council elected Tuesday will be the latest to take up the question of whether the city’s police should join the growing number of departments nationwide to equip officers with body-worn cameras.

Generally seen as a tool to bring additional transparency to sometimes disputed and controversial police-citizen interactions, the cameras have become a hot-button issue in activist-minded Madison as the council has drifted further to the left politically, and after a spring and summer of sometimes destructive anti-police riots and calls to defund the Police Department.

The issue hasn’t been quite so fraught in other places, with use steadily rising to include about half of all U.S. departments by 2016, according to a 2018 U.S Justice Department report. Among departments, such as Madison’s, with between 500 and 999 personnel, about 80% had acquired the cameras and about 63% were using them to some degree.

In January, the third and most recent Madison city committee to study the issue since 2014 made a caveat-laden recommendation to adopt cameras.