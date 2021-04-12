Decision on police body cameras kicked to yet another Madison City Council

The Madison City Council elected Tuesday will be the latest to take up the question of whether the city’s police should join the growing number of departments nationwide to equip officers with body-worn cameras.
Generally seen as a tool to bring additional transparency to sometimes disputed and controversial police-citizen interactions, the cameras have become a hot-button issue in activist-minded Madison as the council has drifted further to the left politically, and after a spring and summer of sometimes destructive anti-police riots and calls to defund the Police Department.
The issue hasn’t been quite so fraught in other places, with use steadily rising to include about half of all U.S. departments by 2016, according to a 2018 U.S Justice Department report. Among departments, such as Madison’s, with between 500 and 999 personnel, about 80% had acquired the cameras and about 63% were using them to some degree.
In January, the third and most recent Madison city committee to study the issue since 2014 made a caveat-laden recommendation to adopt cameras.
Among other things, the Body-Worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee calls on the city to first implement scores of recommendations from earlier reviews of the department and conduct a “rigorous, randomized controlled trial” camera pilot program, as well as ensure that the Dane County District Attorney’s Office — over which the city has no formal control — has implemented policies related to the use of the cameras.
Since then, one of the committee’s seven members and a longtime police critic, Greg Gelembiuk, disavowed the group and its work in a 48-page letter, to which the other six members responded with their own three-page missive accusing him of obstructionism and of undermining the integrity of his fellow committee members.
The city’s Public Safety Review Committee subsequently voted 4-2 against accepting the body camera committee’s report, and the city’s Equal Opportunities Commission noted it is opposed to a pilot program of the cameras but that if one is to be conducted, it correspond with the recommendations of the report.
Into this ongoing drama steps the City Council’s yet-to-be-elected president along with 19 other people, including nine new faces, to be sworn in April 20. Current council president Sheri Carter — a supporter of cameras who soundly beat anti-police candidate and activist Brandi Grayson on Tuesday — said she will not run for the position again, and it will be up to the new president to bring cameras before the council.
“I believe there is enough support that the pilot will pass,” she said.
That’s far from a sure thing, as Tuesday’s election results point to no obvious shift in the council’s overall ideology.
Tuesday saw the election of camera supporter Charles Myadze, a former member of the most recent body camera committee who beat Rebecca Kemble, one of the council’s most outspoken critics of law enforcement.
But it also saw the defeat of Ald. Paul Skidmore, a camera supporter and the Police Department’s biggest council cheerleader. The woman who defeated him, Nikki Conklin, hasn’t made her position on the cameras clear and declined to comment for this story, but during the campaign drew endorsements from groups and individuals critical of increased police funding.
Among the seven other people who won competitive or uncontested races for the council, Gary Halverson said he was in favor of the pilot and of cameras, assuming they were implemented with the appropriate safeguards; Jael Currie has voiced skepticism about the cameras in the past; Juliana Bennett has committed to police defunding; and Brian Benford voted against the body-camera committee’s recommendation as a member of the Public Safety Review Committee.
“Simply put, good policy by good policymakers is needed — not technology — to ensure accountability and to build trust within the community that the MPD serves,” Benford said.
Yannette Figueroa Cole, Regina Vidaver and Nasra Wehelie have not made their views on cameras widely known and did not respond to requests for comment.
Madison’s police brass and union have long been supportive of body cameras, but Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has declined to make her position clear and has taken other steps suggesting she’s opposed to more police funding.
In November, she signed a city capital budget that included a provision added by the council to spend $83,000 on a camera pilot program. But she’s also refused to use federal COVID-19 relief money to cancel planned furloughs for police.
She again declined last week to outline her current position on body cameras.
Carter said the earliest body cameras could hit the City Council Executive Committee agenda is May 18.
“We can only depend on bystander video for so long,” she said about the need for cameras. “And we’re not getting the whole picture.”
Gelembiuk said that even if the council votes in favor of a pilot project, $83,000 would not be enough for the kind of “rigorous randomized controlled trial” pilot his former committee recommended.
“The report also specifies other preconditions that are not in place, so if its recommendations were followed, I would not expect a pilot soon,” he said.
