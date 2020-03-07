You are the owner of this article.
Death of 3-year-old in Lomira under investigation, Dodge County authorities say
Death of 3-year-old in Lomira under investigation, Dodge County authorities say

Dodge County Sheriff squad tight crop
DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/Contributed

The death of a 3-year-old child in Lomira on Friday is under investigation, Dodge County authorities reported.

At 6:55 p.m. on Friday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the death of 3-year-old child at 725 Railroad Street in Lomira, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The Lomira Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and requested the Dodge County Medical Examiner respond because of the death., and the State Patrol and the State Crime Lab are assisting in the investigation, Schmidt said.

No further details were released.

