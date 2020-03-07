Death of 3-year-old in Lomira under investigation, Dodge County authorities say

The death of a 3-year-old child in Lomira on Friday is under investigation, Dodge County authorities reported.

At 6:55 p.m. on Friday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the death of 3-year-old child at 725 Railroad Street in Lomira, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The Lomira Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and requested the Dodge County Medical Examiner respond because of the death., and the State Patrol and the State Crime Lab are assisting in the investigation, Schmidt said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No further details were released.

Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.