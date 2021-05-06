 Skip to main content
Death investigation under way in Sun Prairie after officers respond to welfare check
A death investigation is under way in Sun Prairie after police responded to a welfare check Wednesday evening. 

Officers responded to the welfare check at a home near the intersection of South Legacy Way and Blue Aster Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m., Sun Prairie police Lt. Ryan Cox said. Police notified the public of an investigation at around 8:30 p.m. and asked that the area be avoided.

Authorities were still on scene early Thursday. Cox said the investigation is "quite active" and "very much in the early stages."

He said the incident was isolated, and there is no threat to the public. 

Additional details are not being released at this time.

