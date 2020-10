Death at Devil's Lake State Park under investigation

A death at Devil’s Lake State Park was confirmed by the DNR Wednesday, but details about what took place are scarce.

Police were searching Wednesday for a person believed to be on foot after responding to a call at Devil’s Lake State Park.

A reporter from the News Republic was turned away from the park around 12:30 p.m. and Sauk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a death investigation. Police were still in the area Wednesday evening.

“For now, the property is closed and we are asking people to stay away,” Capt. Jeremy Plautz of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. It was not clear if any campgrounds had been evacuated or secured in any way. Plautz said he was uncertain how long the park would remain closed.

“As we investigate and more information becomes available, we will make a decision about where to go next,” he said.

There had been a report on police scanners of an injured person around 11:30 a.m. near the south shore. That is where the death occurred, according to Plautz.

