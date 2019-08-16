An expected guilty plea for Jeremy Ryan, a well-known Madison protester and former congressional candidate, was temporarily taken off the table Friday while Ryan's lawyers and government prosecutors continue to hammer out details related to a plea agreement filed earlier this week.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson came into court Friday expecting to take a guilty plea from Ryan as part of a plea agreement that was filed Tuesday but was instead told the two sides weren't ready to go ahead.
Peterson put work on motions in the case, stopped after a deal apparently had been struck, back on deadline.
Ryan, 30, known to many as "Segway Jeremy," was arrested and charged in October after authorities said he attempted to buy Polonium-210 on the "dark web" following a series of contacts with an undercover FBI agent over the preceding months. Prosecutors maintained Ryan was trying to get the radioactive substance to kill someone, but Ryan and his attorneys have insisted that Ryan intended to use it to kill himself.
Under the plea agreement, Ryan would have pleaded guilty to attempting to receive and possess nuclear material or a byproduct, the lesser of the two charges pending against him. The agreement called for a time-served disposition, with no time in prison for Ryan, who has been in jail since October.
"We still think we're close," federal defender Peter Moyers, one of Ryan's lawyers, said after the short hearing. "The government continues to work very hard with us to find a way to resolve this, as the judge put it, expeditiously."
Moyers said it's not a situation in which the agreement has "blown up," but just involves some details. He said it would still likely include a time-served sentence for Ryan.
"We've got to haggle some more," Moyers said.