The trial of a former Oregon youth soccer coach accused of repeated sexual assault of one of his star players ended late Thursday with a deadlocked jury.

The jury of 10 men and two women said it could not decide whether Daniel Gildea, 39, of Austin, Texas, had sexually assaulted the girl in 2012 and 2013, when she was 11 and 12 years old, in 2012 and 2013.

Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara declared the case a mistrial. The case remains open and decisions will be made in the future on whether to retry it. In the meantime, the charge against Gildea remains.

After deliberating for about six hours Thursday, the jury sent out a note indicating it was deadlocked. Asked in a note from McNamara whether jurors thought further deliberation would be productive, the jury responded, "We have concluded there is no reasonable probability of reaching a unanimous verdict."

McNamara, after consulting with defense attorney Chris Van Wagner and Assistant District Attorney John Rice, composed a modified jury instruction telling the jury to keep working on a verdict.

About an hour later, the jury again sent another note saying it remained deadlocked, and McNamara dismissed the panel about 11:40 p.m.

The woman, now 22, testified on Tuesday that Gildea, a coach from Britain, touched her inappropriately, possibly on more than 20 separate occasions, beneath her athletic shorts while stretching with Gildea during one-on-one training sessions she had with him when he coached youth teams in Oregon.

She testified that she first told friends, then her parents, and then in 2018 told law enforcement about the abuse. Rice told jurors it was difficult for her to "test the waters" in disclosing her story to others, and even more difficult to come before a jury to tell it.

"Ask yourself, what does she have to gain?" Rice asked. "Why would (she) put herself through this?"

Van Wagner doubted that such abuse could occur in public, on open soccer fields where the woman said the incidents happened. He told the jury that with no witnesses, the only evidence supporting the accusations was the woman's statements.

Rice said the disclosures the woman made slowly over the years, which were backed up by testimony from friends and family members, told jurors that the woman was telling the truth.

The final day of the trial featured closing arguments, and before that, testimony from Gildea, who took the stand to refute the woman's accusations.

Gildea testified he did not do what the woman said he did, adding that he never touched her, other than incidental contact that happens on the soccer pitch. He said he was never told of any knee injury that the woman said she sustained while skiing which prompted the stretching exercises that she did with Gildea during one-on-one training sessions.

"Definitely didn't happen," Gildea said during cross-examination by Assistant District Attorney John Rice.

Gildea testified that he didn't know about the woman's accusations until he was arrested in Texas in 2021. He said he was "devastated."

He was fired from a youth soccer coaching job he had in Texas and now works for Door Dash, he said.

In his closing argument, Van Wagner pointed to an incident the woman described in which she said she was injured during a soccer tournament in Rockford, then taken to a hospital by her mother and Gildea. The woman's mother, Van Wagner said, testified her daughter was not taken to a hospital.

"What you now know," Van Wagner said, "that didn't happen."

If the woman can be mistaken about that memory, jurors should wonder what other things she is mistaken about, including her accusations about Gildea.

"You do not have to call her a liar," Van Wagner said. "You can say that raises too big a question."

Rice, in his closing argument, said the case was "about a betrayal of trust. In this case about a coach, a mentor and a friend."

He said the perpetrator of the crime was "hiding in plain sight. A wolf in sheep's clothing."

Rice said Gildea took a part of a young girl's life that she loved -- playing soccer -- "and made sexual abuse a normal part of the training."

"You heard it right," Rice said. "He really did this right out in the open on those fields."