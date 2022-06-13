Dead man was in relationship with woman considered 'person of interest' in case, police say

Madison police say a 23-year-old man found fatally injured Sunday morning was in a relationship with a woman they've taken into custody in connection with his death, and that the couple's child was at the location where the man was found but was not injured in the incident.

Police said the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's name and a cause of death once an autopsy, scheduled for Tuesday, has been completed. The man suffered a chest wound, police said Sunday, but have declined to say from what.

Police have also not released the name of the woman they took into custody and are holding on a probation violation. Jail records show a woman whose case number matches that of the homicide's was booked into the jail Sunday night. The Wisconsin State Journal is also not naming her because she has not been charged with a crime.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Black Onyx Drive on the city's Far East Side just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday about a disturbance and arrived to find a neighbor providing life-saving measures to the victim. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The woman police are calling a "person of interest" was not at the scene at the time. Police said the couple's child was at the residence at the time of Sunday's incident and has been referred to Dane County child protective services.

The Madison Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the death, and investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

