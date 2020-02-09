You are the owner of this article.
1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash in Rock County, police say
1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash in Rock County, police say

Fatal crash Rock County

The vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road KK when the driver "suffered a medical event" and lost control, Sgt. Ryan Ooms said.

 ROCK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A rollover crash in the town of Lima Saturday morning left one person dead and another injured, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.

Officers found a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox overturned with two people inside on the 8000 block of North Highway KK in the town of Lima at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday morning, Sgt. Ryan Ooms said. 

The driver, a 65-year-old male from Whitewater, was taken to the hospital where he later died, Ooms said. A 64-year-old female also from Whitewater suffered minor injuries in the front passenger seat.

Ooms said the two were traveling northbound on Highway KK when the driver "suffered a medical event" and lost control of the vehicle.

Politics