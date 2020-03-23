1 dead, 5 injured in Dunn County house fire

1 dead, 5 injured in Dunn County house fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

MENOMONIE — One man was killed and five people, including four children, were injured in a house fire in Dunn County, authorities reported.

The fire happened Sunday afternoon in Spring Brook Township. The Dunn County Sheriff's Office said six people were in the house at the time. The man who died was unable to get out, while a woman and four children were taken to different hospitals where they are being treated for thermal injuries and lacerations.

Two other adults who live at the house were not home at the time the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics