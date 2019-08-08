One person was killed and three were injured in a high-speed, hit-and-run crash caused by a drunken driver early Thursday on the Near East Side, authorities reported.
The crash happened on outbound East Washington Avenue just short of the Yahara River bridge when a BMW convertible that witnesses estimated was traveling 80 to 100 miles per hour rear-ended a Chevrolet HHR that was driving the speed limit in the middle lane of East Washington, Madison Police Department public information officer Joel DeSpain said.
The BMW driver and his two passengers fled on foot after the crash, but the driver and a female passenger returned “many minutes” later, DeSpain said.
One person was removed from their vehicle and CPR was in progress prior to the arrival of emergency responders at 1:13 a.m., four minutes after the crash was reported, the Madison Fire Department reported in a news release.
Antoine K. Tempel, 32, of Madison, faces tentative charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, hit-and-run causing death, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – third offense, and operating while revoked.
Tempel denied being the BMW driver, but investigators determined he was the driver, DeSpain said.
Tempel suffered a broken shoulder and cuts, while his female passenger suffered minor injuries, DeSpain said.
The other passenger of the BMW has not been located, DeSpain said.
The occupants of the Chevrolet were a husband, 71, and his wife, 69, of Chicago. The husband died at the scene and the wife was not seriously injured, DeSpain said, adding that their names are not being released at this time.
An autopsy is scheduled for the man Thursday morning.
Police are trying to determine the status of the BMW, which is listed as owned by a business in Columbus, but has not been reported stolen, DeSpain said.
Initial reports indicated one vehicle might be on fire, but that turned out to be one of the vehicles smoking after the crash, the Fire Department release said.
