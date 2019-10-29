Walworth County squad car
Walworth County Sheriff's Office

Three people were killed in a pair of fatal crashes Friday and Saturday in Walworth County that are under investigation, authorities reported.

The first crash happened Friday about 8 p.m. at on Highway 36 at Highway 11 in the town of Lyons, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dave Gerber said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driven by Jason Kuharske, 35, of Burlington, was eastbound on Highway 36 when it crossed the centerline just west of the Highway 11 overpass and struck a westbound 2010 Ford Escape driven by Holly Hintz, 33, of Burlington, Gerber said.

The Jeep went off the road and down the embankment, rolling over multiple times before coming to rest on the east side of Highway 11. Kuharske, who was the sole occupant in the Jeep, suffered critical injuries and was taken by Flight for Life to a local trauma center, where he later died, Gerber said.

Hintz and her two 11-year-old passengers were uninjured.

The second crash happened on Saturday shortly after 7 a.m. on Highway 67 about one-quarter mile south of Nelson Road in the town of LaGrange, Gerber said.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2006 Chevy Uplander van was northbound on Highway 67 when it crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2018 Chevy Trax head-on, killing both drivers, who were the only occupants of their vehicles, Gerber said.

The Trax was driven by Kevin Stevenson, 59, of Genoa City. The name of the driver of the Uplander will be released once positive identification is made by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

