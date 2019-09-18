One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on the Far West Side.
Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said officers responded to the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Commerce Drive for a multiple-vehicle collision that happened just before 1 p.m.
The initial investigation indicates a driver who was heading east on Mineral Point Road ran a red light at the intersection, causing the crash, DeSpain said. The man driving that vehicle died, he said.
Resuscitation efforts were attempted on the man, who was pinned in his vehicle, but were unsuccessful, said Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
At least two other people in different vehicles were injured and taken to a hospital, DeSpain said.
A Police Department traffic investigator will lead the investigation.