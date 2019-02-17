One person is dead and another presumed missing after authorities found a crashed semitrailer submerged in a lake near Wisconsin Dells Sunday morning.
Authorities found a damaged guardrail on Interstate 90-94 just north of the Mirror Lake bridge in Sauk County at about 7:30 a.m., leading them to find a semi completely submerged in the lake, said State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Henricksen.
One person was found dead in the cab of the semitrailer after authorities worked for hours to pull the vehicle out of the water after it slid through a ditch and off a cliff into Mirror Lake.
It was not known what might have caused the crash.
Henricksen said the search for another person believed to have been in the semi was called off Sunday evening due to decreasing visibility and weather conditions. He said the search would resume Monday morning.
The crash occurred on eastbound I-90-94 at mile marker 91, he said.
I-90-94 was closed for several hours Sunday to allow authorities to pull the semi out of the lake and clean up spilled diesel fuel.