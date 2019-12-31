2 dead after 2 weather-related crashes in Iowa County, Sheriff's Office says

Two people died after separate car crashes in Iowa County during slippery conditions Monday and Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.
On Tuesday, a woman died after a car collided with a snowplow south of Spring Green, the Sheriff's Office said. Monday, a man died after losing control of his pickup truck on an icy road in the town of Dodgeville.
According to the Sheriff's Office:
Kathryn Dejak, 76, was driving with passenger Kaila Dorau, 27, on Highway C just south of Spring Green around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Dejak, of Spring Green, lost control of the car in snowy conditions and crashed into an oncoming snowplow, then slid into a ditch on its side. Dorau, also of Spring Green, died at the scene.
Dejak was taken by medical helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison.
The snow plow driver, Randall Starr, 48, of Lone Rock, did not need to be taken to a hospital.
All were wearing seat belts.
The Coroner's Office, Spring Green Fire Department and EMS, and UW Med Flight assisted.
Around 8 a.m. Monday, Michael Neta, 58, of Dodgeville, was driving on Highway Z in the town of Dodgeville when he lost control of his pickup truck on the icy road.
The truck struck a passageway for cattle and a guardrail, causing the vehicle to overturn. Neta, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the truck.
He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The Sheriff's Office said speed and road conditions were factors in the crash. Other areas of the road were in good condition, but the place were Neta crashed was icy, likely because it was in a sheltered area.
The Iowa County Highway Department, Sheriff's Office and Coroners' Office responded to the crash, along with Dodgeville EMS and Fire Department.