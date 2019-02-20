One person was killed Wednesday morning after the vehicle they were in was struck by another and burst into flames, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities were called to the scene of a crash between a vehicle and semitrailer that had been travelling northbound at about 11:30 a.m. on Highway 26 near High Road in the town of Watertown, said Sheriff Paul Milbrath.
The vehicle in the first crash with the semitrailer was hit by a third vehicle, causing it to catch fire. A passenger who had remained in the vehicle after the initial crash died at the scene.
Authorities had not released the name of the victim.
The driver of the vehicle, who had suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the first crash, was outside of the vehicle and was hit by the spinning vehicle after the second crash.