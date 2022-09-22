DCI agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson

A state Department of Justice agent was charged Thursday in the Feb. 3 shooting of Quadren Wilson, an unarmed Black man who was wanted by authorities in a drug investigation.

Mark Wagner, a Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation special agent, appeared in Dane County Circuit Court Thursday on a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, shortly after the criminal complaint was filed by Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, according to court records.

Wagner, 49, of Milwaukee, was released on a $500 signature bond with his next court appearance set for Oct. 28. Defense attorney Michael J. Steinle sought to have the complaint dismissed, but the motion was rejected by Court Commissioner Brian Asmus.

No charges have been filed against Nathan Peskie, the other state agent involved in the shooting.

“I am happy that there's been an attempt to render justice, there's been an attempt to hold someone responsible and accountable for what occurred: shooting an unarmed Black man in what I can only describe as an unreasonable and crazy method of trying to take him down for a crime that did not in any way, shape or form deserve this," Wilson’s attorney, Stephen Eisenberg, told the Wisconsin State Journal.

He said he was disappointed Peskie had not been charged, though charges still could be filed.

Wagner and Peskie were among 21 law enforcement officers from five agencies who moved in on Wilson’s car on a Far East Side roadway on Feb. 3 as part of a crack cocaine and fentanyl delivery investigation while Wilson was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant. The agencies involved in Wilson’s arrest included DCI, the Drug Enforcement Agency, Madison police, the State Patrol and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Wilson's family has said he was shot five times in the back by the two agents. Wagner is identified in the criminal complaint as white; the family has said Peskie is also white.

Investigators have refused to say how many shots Peskie and Wagner fired or how many times Wilson was hit. But the criminal complaint says he was shot once in the lower back by a bullet that broke into five fragments. An investigation later found two rounds missing from Wagner's 9mm handgun and five rounds missing from Peskie's rifle.

The complaint offered more details of the shooting.

After agents pinned Wilson's silver Hyundai SUV from the front and behind with pickup trucks, they approached the rear of the vehicle with guns drawn and ordered Wilson to show his hands. One agent, using a crowbar-type tool, smashed the rear driver's side window in an attempt to let in more light, since the vehicle had darkly tinted windows. Wilson was revving the engine, and smoke was coming from the spinning tires.

Wagner stated that, as he approached the vehicle, he saw Wilson fidgeting with something in his right hand and reaching down with his left arm. Wagner said that he could not see what Wilson had in his left hand, but after Wilson quickly moved both of his hands up, he told investigators, “I thought, now he has a gun.”

Wagner said he then heard what sounded like a gunshot and felt something hit him, leading him to believe that he had been shot, and that he fired his weapon "almost simultaneously" before falling backward.

Peskie told investigators he saw an object in Wilson’s hand that looked like the “muzzle of a gun.” At the same time, he said, he saw a "hole" punched in the driver's side window and glass shatter outward in what he believed to be a gunshot coming from the inside of the vehicle. He saw Wagner fall, assumed he had been fatally shot and fired his rifle into Wilson’s vehicle.

But another agent told authorities that he did not see Wilson shoot and that he didn't see any damage to the ballistic shield that Wagner was holding as he approached Wilson's car, according to the complaint, which also said that Wilson was unarmed, and no firearm was found in his vehicle during subsequent searches.

Asked by investigators why he fired his handgun, Wagner said: "I was trying to stop him from shooting me. I was trying to stop him from shooting Nate."

Wilson, 38, was hospitalized twice after the shooting, once for surgery and a second time to address an infection. In May, he was sentenced to three years in prison under a plea agreement for delivery of fentanyl and misdemeanor cocaine possession.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement that his department would not comment on the case "in order to avoid having any possible impact on the outcome.”

Eisenberg said he was distressed by “the whole crazy concocted plan" to arrest Wilson that morning.

"What did they expect to happen?" Eisenberg said. "These guys are jumping out of the cars all amped up, and they run to the side of the car and they say, 'Well, Quadren was moving around a little bit.'

"Well, you know what? If I got slammed from the front and the back, and 10 people jumped out of cars and smashed my window out, I would have been a jerky mess. And you're telling me I'm supposed to sit there stoically and say, 'Yes sir, officer, I'm fine and dandy.' I would have been an hysterical mess."

Wilson likely panicked "like anybody would have in that situation," Eisenberg said. The sound Wagner thought was a gunshot could have been Wilson's car window being broken out, he said.

Eisenberg said Wilson was scheduled to see his probation officer the next morning, and could have been arrested then.

Ozanne has had the case since early June, when the Sheriff's Office turned its investigation over to his office. In late July, Ozanne told the Dane County Board he expected a decision in the “next couple of weeks.”

The shooting sparked protests and a rebuke of law enforcement by County Executive Joe Parisi for not providing more information about the shooting.

State Journal reporter Melissa Perry contributed to this report.