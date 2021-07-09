Daylight rape Downtown draws 10-year prison sentence

McNamara noted the rape was seemingly out of character for Wade, who had little prior criminal history and no arrests or convictions of a sexual nature. He also had an education and a good work history. An aunt who spoke in court also said her family was "shocked and surprised" by Wade's arrest because he had always been a good person.

Speaking to McNamara, Wade said he wanted to tell the victim "I'm truly sorry for any of my actions."

He said 10 years would be a long time in prison for him since he's never been to prison, but pledged to "rehabilitate myself and become a better man."

He added, "I'm not a monster."

But while McNamara accepted the joint sentencing recommendation, he expressed puzzlement about Wade's lack of recollection about what happened. It wasn't that Wade did not commit the crime, McNamara said, because he pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault and there was more than ample evidence for a jury to find him guilty, had the case gone to trial.

"That's got to worry you that you can't recall what was going on," McNamara said. Later, McNamara added that the victim would always know the trauma she experienced, which will cause her nightmares and flashbacks, as she told the writer of a state Department of Corrections pre-sentence report.