Daylight rape Downtown draws 10-year prison sentence

A man who admitted he raped a woman in broad daylight on a Downtown street last year was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.
Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara said Alex D. Wade, 24, of Madison, committed the rarest of sexual assaults -- a true stranger assault -- and changed the life of a woman who will never be free of what happened to her, unlike Wade, who claims he has mostly blocked the memory of it from his mind.
"She was just on her way to work, looking forward to graduating, when all of that changed," McNamara said. In a symbolic way, he added, "you killed that person. She's not the same person anymore."
The sentence of 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision was a joint recommendation to McNamara by Assistant District Attorney John Rice and Wade's lawyer, Mark Frank, made as part of a plea agreement.
The woman was walking on University Avenue near North Frances Street around 7 a.m. on June 14, 2020, a time the area is normally buzzing with activity but was somewhat diminished by the COVID-19 pandemic, when she was attacked by Wade, who held her down in a grassy area near the UW-Madison's Fluno Center.
The assault was witnessed by a passer-by who called 911. Police were quick to respond, and an officer saw Wade leaving the spot where the assault occurred then run, shedding items of clothing and some personal items, including an Illinois traffic citation with Wade's name on it, as he ran.
McNamara noted the rape was seemingly out of character for Wade, who had little prior criminal history and no arrests or convictions of a sexual nature. He also had an education and a good work history. An aunt who spoke in court also said her family was "shocked and surprised" by Wade's arrest because he had always been a good person.
Speaking to McNamara, Wade said he wanted to tell the victim "I'm truly sorry for any of my actions."
He said 10 years would be a long time in prison for him since he's never been to prison, but pledged to "rehabilitate myself and become a better man."
He added, "I'm not a monster."
But while McNamara accepted the joint sentencing recommendation, he expressed puzzlement about Wade's lack of recollection about what happened. It wasn't that Wade did not commit the crime, McNamara said, because he pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault and there was more than ample evidence for a jury to find him guilty, had the case gone to trial.
"That's got to worry you that you can't recall what was going on," McNamara said. Later, McNamara added that the victim would always know the trauma she experienced, which will cause her nightmares and flashbacks, as she told the writer of a state Department of Corrections pre-sentence report.
"You can't take it from her mind the way you've taken it from yours," McNamara said.