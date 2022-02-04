Day after man shot in 'officer-involved' 'critical incident,' police won't say if it was police who shot him

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says investigators will be conducting interviews in the coming days into what they're calling a "critical incident" and "officer-involved shooting" that occurred Thursday morning in Madison, but aren't saying whether a law enforcement officer shot someone and, if so, what agency that officer is from.

The Sheriff's Office in a brief update Friday also did not identify the man shot, other than to say he is 38 and was wanted on a state Department of Corrections warrant. The update said he was under police custody at a hospital with non-threatening injuries but did not provide information about what he was being sought for or other details about the shooting at about 8:20 a.m. near the intersection of American Parkway and Eastpark Boulevard on Madison's Far East Side.

Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Madison officers were assisting agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation with an investigation when the shooting happened and that no Madison officers fired their weapons and no officers were injured in the shooting.

One witness who would not give her name but works in the small shopping center near where the shooting occurred said she saw two SUV-type vehicles peel out of the center's parking lot, then people get out and begin shooting on Eastpark. The vehicles were still parked along the side of Eastpark later Thursday morning, with a silver vehicle, its windshield wipers running, wedged between the front bumper of one of the vehicles and the rear bumper of the other.

Another witness, Carol Otterson, was on American Parkway driving to an appointment when she saw several people she assumed were police with guns drawn around a small white or silver car on Eastpark. In the few seconds she witnessed the incident, she saw one of the people around the vehicle smash in the driver's side window, she said, but she did not see any shots fired.

DCI typically handles investigations of officer-involved shootings, but since DCI was involved in the incident, the Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer told the Wisconsin State Journal. The Sheriff's Office was not involved in the incident, she said.

Asked if it was a DCI agent who shot the suspect, Schaffer on Thursday said "it was a multi-jurisdictional arrest effort taking place and shots were fired. The suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

In its updated statement Friday, the Sheriff's Office says "detectives will conduct numerous interviews with those involved, as well as citizens who witnessed the event. The Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit worked into the night processing the scene at American Parkway and Eastpark Boulevard. Today they will continue to process evidence, including several vehicles."

The Sheriff's Office asked that anyone who witnessed the incident call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

