Day after man shot in 'critical incident,' police won't say if it was police who shot him

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says investigators will be conducting interviews in the coming days into what they're calling a "critical incident" in which one person was shot Thursday morning in Madison but aren't saying whether the man was shot by police and, if so, which agency was involved.
The Sheriff's Office in a brief update Friday also did not identify the man who was shot other than to say he is 38 and was wanted on a state Department of Corrections warrant. The update said he was under police custody at a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening but did not provide his condition, say what he was being sought for or provide other details about the shooting, which occurred about 8:20 a.m. near the intersection of American Parkway and Eastpark Boulevard on Madison's Far East Side.
Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Madison officers were assisting agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation with an investigation when the shooting happened and that no Madison officers fired their weapons and no officers were injured in the shooting.
People are also reading…
One witness who would not give her name but works in the small shopping center near where the shooting occurred said she saw two SUV-type vehicles peel out of the center's parking lot, then people got out and began shooting.
Another witness, Carol Otterson, said she saw several people she assumed were police with guns drawn around a small white or silver car and saw one of the people smash in the driver's side window.
DCI typically handles investigations of officer-involved shootings, but since DCI was involved in the incident, the Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer told the Wisconsin State Journal. The Sheriff's Office was not involved in the incident, she said.
In its updated statement Friday, the Sheriff's Office says "detectives will conduct numerous interviews with those involved, as well as citizens who witnessed the event."
The state Department of Justice has yet to release any substantive information in another officer-involved shooting in Madison last month, although it has confirmed Madison police fired on and hit a suspected armed robber in the Jan. 11 incident on the city's North Side. So far the names of the officers involved and the man hit have not been released by the state agency, which is leading the investigation.
The Sheriff's Office asked that anyone who witnessed the Thursday incident call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.
Lucas Robinson's 5 favorite stories of the year
While I only started at the State Journal as a breaking news reporter in August, my four short months here haven't lacked exhilarating stories and in-depth dives into the community.
My very first day on the job the United States pulled out of Afghanistan. Though naturally I didn't expect it, the ripple effect of that withdrawal colored my reporting at the State Journal more than anything else.
I've highlighted two stories regarding Afghanistan for this collection. The first is a story my colleague Emily Hamer and I wrote about conditions faced by Afghans at Fort McCoy, the U.S. Army base in Sparta that has housed nearly 13,000 refugees since the withdrawal.
The second is a profile of local Afghan War veterans (also written by Emily and me) and their reflections on the twenty year conflict's legacy. That story ran on Veterans Day.
The rest of my reporting in Madison has bounced from features, spot news and crime stories.
My recent profile of the Latino residents on the city's North Side is likely my favorite story of the year. I made it a personal priority to help cover the city's Latino community when I arrived in Madison. I hope this portrait of sluggish economic development on the North Side is one of many stories to come.
Another story I enjoyed covering was the "commencement ceremony" thrown for the Class of 2020 in September. Over a year delayed, that event was my first time at Camp Randall and really reminded me of how much tradition young people were denied throughout the pandemic.
Finally, I included my coverage (with an assist from Kelly Meyerhofer) of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. It was hard to know what the trial exactly meant for Madison. But activists at Penn Park that night felt there was a double standard between Rittenhouse's ordeal and how the Madison Police Department had responded to incidents involving Black teenagers in the weeks before the verdict.