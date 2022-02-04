Day after man shot in 'critical incident,' police won't say if it was police who shot him

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says investigators will be conducting interviews in the coming days into what they're calling a "critical incident" in which one person was shot Thursday morning in Madison but aren't saying whether the man was shot by police and, if so, which agency was involved.

The Sheriff's Office in a brief update Friday also did not identify the man who was shot other than to say he is 38 and was wanted on a state Department of Corrections warrant. The update said he was under police custody at a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening but did not provide his condition, say what he was being sought for or provide other details about the shooting, which occurred about 8:20 a.m. near the intersection of American Parkway and Eastpark Boulevard on Madison's Far East Side.

Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Madison officers were assisting agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation with an investigation when the shooting happened and that no Madison officers fired their weapons and no officers were injured in the shooting.

One witness who would not give her name but works in the small shopping center near where the shooting occurred said she saw two SUV-type vehicles peel out of the center's parking lot, then people got out and began shooting.

Another witness, Carol Otterson, said she saw several people she assumed were police with guns drawn around a small white or silver car and saw one of the people smash in the driver's side window.

DCI typically handles investigations of officer-involved shootings, but since DCI was involved in the incident, the Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer told the Wisconsin State Journal. The Sheriff's Office was not involved in the incident, she said.

In its updated statement Friday, the Sheriff's Office says "detectives will conduct numerous interviews with those involved, as well as citizens who witnessed the event."

The state Department of Justice has yet to release any substantive information in another officer-involved shooting in Madison last month, although it has confirmed Madison police fired on and hit a suspected armed robber in the Jan. 11 incident on the city's North Side. So far the names of the officers involved and the man hit have not been released by the state agency, which is leading the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office asked that anyone who witnessed the Thursday incident call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.