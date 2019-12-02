A Darlington woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated and hit-and-run for a crash into an Amish buggy in Lafayette County on Sunday night, police reported.
No injuries were reported in the crash about 6:15 p.m. on Highway 126 in the town of Belmont, the Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said in a statement.
Jeanne M. Halvorson, 56, was driving south on Highway 126 when she struck the Amish buggy and failed to stop, Gill said.
Halvorson was cited for first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, hit-and-run, failure to notify police of accident, vehicle owner’s liability for striking an attended vehicle, resist or obstruct an officer, and criminal damage to property, Gill said.
Halvorson was taken to the Lafayette County Jail. Her 2003 Chevrolet received moderate damage and was towed from the scene, Gill said.
Far East Side gun battle, SWAT raid tied to shootings top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Sunday shooting on Far East Side narrowly missed child; some 45 shell casings recovered
Madison police shoot dog, arrest 3 people during East Side SWAT raid tied to shootings
State Street fight was 'chaos, bedlam, insanity,' police say
Boy, 14, arrested for OWI after crashing stolen pickup on Beltline near Monona Drive, police say
3 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition, after stolen vehicle crashes into tree, Fitchburg police say
Man charged in 1994 homicide of woman who was strangled, run over
Drone, police dog used to find suspect stuck in water, mud after fleeing traffic stop, police say
3 arrested in Beltline gun battle in August, police say
Admitted heroin user arrested for OWI after East Side crash that broke woman’s spine, ankle, police say
Woman charged with striking man with car after fight in Stoughton
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email