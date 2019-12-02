A Darlington woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated and hit-and-run for a crash into an Amish buggy in Lafayette County on Sunday night, police reported.

No injuries were reported in the crash about 6:15 p.m. on Highway 126 in the town of Belmont, the Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said in a statement.

Jeanne M. Halvorson, 56, was driving south on Highway 126 when she struck the Amish buggy and failed to stop, Gill said.

Halvorson was cited for first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, hit-and-run, failure to notify police of accident, vehicle owner’s liability for striking an attended vehicle, resist or obstruct an officer, and criminal damage to property, Gill said.

Halvorson was taken to the Lafayette County Jail. Her 2003 Chevrolet received moderate damage and was towed from the scene, Gill said.

