Darlington teacher faces four felonies for allegedly having sex with student

A 23-year-old Darlington High School gym teacher has been placed on leave after being charged with four felonies for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old student.

Jesse Sturtz, of Darlington, faces four counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff in Lafayette County after the student at first lied to investigators but then admitted the two had had sex on four occasions, either in a vehicle or at his home, between Dec. 15 and Jan. 15.

Darlington School District administrator Cale Jackson said Sturtz — a first-year driver's and physical education teacher, according a criminal complaint and the district's website — has been placed on leave.

"Upon becoming aware of a Sheriff’s Department investigation into the off-duty conduct of Mr. Sturtz, he was immediately placed on a leave of absence pending further information and decision making," Jackson said in a statement. "The district is cooperating with the Sheriff’s Department with respect to their investigation" and "will undertake its own investigation when appropriate to do so."

He did not immediately respond when asked via email whether Sturtz continues to draw his pay.

According to the criminal complaint:

The investigation began after a sheriff's deputy found Sturtz and the 17-year-old having sex in a vehicle behind a Wiota church on Jan. 15. The girl told the deputy she was 18.

A detective later met with the girl at the school, where she said she met Sturtz in September and had him as a teacher for two classes.

Over the next three months, she and Sturtz "got comfortable with each other," she said, and "would flirt with each other" and on Dec. 12, he sent her a private message outside of school.

In the weeks that followed, they'd take drives together to get food and talk, getting take-out from places including Taco Bell and Culver's because they were worried about people seeing them in public.

The girl initially told the detective the two only had sex once, outside the Wiota church, but when the detective told her he'd be requesting a warrant to search her phone, she told him they'd had sex a total of four times.

Sturtz refused to speak with investigators.

Each count against Sturtz comes with up to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

