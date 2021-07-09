Darlington man gets 8 years in federal prison on child porn conviction

A Darlington man on Thursday was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for receiving child pornography, according to the office of Timothy O’Shea, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Alan J. Liphart, 36, also received 25 years of supervised released when he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley. Liphart pleaded guilty to the charge on April 8, O’Shea said in a statement.

On May 25, 2020, Liphart was arrested for violating a condition of his probation and a smart phone was seized. Officers analyzed the phone and found text messages from about five years earlier between Liphart and a 14-year-old child, and in one of the messages, he asked the victim to send a picture of their genitals and the victim complied. Text messages also showed the defendant then traveled to meet the minor and paid the minor to engage in sexual conduct, O’Shea said.

Conley noted that Liphart’s criminal history began when he was 15, that he had a history of victimizing children, that he did not take his sex offender treatment seriously and that until he did, he remained a danger to the community, O’Shea said.