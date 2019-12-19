You are the owner of this article.
Darlington man allegedly threatened officer arresting him for OWI with children in car

Shayne Riley booking photo

Shayne Riley.

 DARLINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Darlington man allegedly threatened a police officer arresting him for operating while intoxicated with children in his car.

A Darlington police officer stopped a car on Highway 23 about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday following a phoned-in complaint of a possible drunken driver with children in the car, Chief Jason King said in a statement.

Shayne Riley, 31, was arrested for his third offense of OWI, enhanced to a felony for having an 11-year-old and an infant in the car, King said.

Riley also faces tentative charges of threats to a law enforcement officer as he threatened to assault the arresting officer and bail jumping, King said.

