Darlington boy killed, girl seriously injured in UTV crash in Lafayette County, authorities say
alert

{{featured_button_text}}

A 14-year-old Darlington boy was killed and a 16-year-old Darlington girl was seriously injured in a UTV crash in Lafayette County on Saturday night, authorities reported.

The crash was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday on private property on Highway G in the town of Belmont. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said in a statement.

The investigation determined that the UTV was being driven by Jordan G. Beesecker, with Mikayla M. Stephens riding as a passenger, in a pasture on the property when Beesecker apparently lost control and overturned the UTV, ejecting both teens, who were not wearing a seatbelt, Gill said.

Beesecker was dead when the first responders arrived, while Stephens was trapped under the UTV with serious injuries. She was freed by Belmont Fire Department personnel and taken by Medflight helicopter to University Hospital in Madison, Gill said.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wardens responded and took over the investigation, with the assistance of Lafayette County Deputies.

Lafayette County squad tight crop
Lafayette County Sheriff's Office

