A man Fitchburg police describe as a ‘dangerous’ suspect in a violent domestic incident was arrested Tuesday in Milwaukee, and is awaiting transfer to Dane County, authorities reported.
A U.S. Marshals Service Task Force arrested Allen C. Artis Jr., 30, Fitchburg police Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.
An arrest warrant for Artis was issued through Dane County Circuit Court on Nov. 26 on three domestic-related charges: second-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment and aggravated battery, Hartwick said.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Fitchburg on Nov. 14, Hartwick said, adding that no additional information was being released.
Fitchburg police investigators worked to develop information on Artis’ whereabouts and requested the assistance of the Marshals Service to apprehend him, Hartwick said.
