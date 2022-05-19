 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dane man who drove truck into field faces 9th OWI, authorities say

Police lights

A Dane man who drove his truck into a field faces his ninth OWI, authorities reported.

Just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 6545 Patton Road in the town of Vienna for a one-vehicle crash, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Curtis L. Pribbenow, 58, of Dane, had driven his GMC pickup truck into a field and was acting erratically, Schaffer said.

Pribbenow, who was not injured in the crash, failed field sobriety tests and was transported to a local hospital for a blood test, Schaffer said.

Pribbenow was arrested on tentative charges of a ninth offense of OWI, operating after revocation and bail jumping, and taken to the Dane County Jail, Schaffer said.

