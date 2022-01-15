Dane County's first Black female judge feels ‘an awesome responsibility'

When you set out in your career, did you ever envision being a judge?

It seemed completely out of reach. I never saw images that looked like me on the bench really, at least not locally. I think at least within law school, it’s something that I had considered, but really didn’t think that it was within reach and it wasn’t until after years of practicing as an attorney that I then realized that it obviously was something in my mind to accomplish.

And now that you have, you certainly have a place in history here. How does that feel?

It feels good. It’s remarkable. I think the first time that I walked into the courthouse, I was overwhelmed because it is an awesome responsibility. I just had to remind myself that there definitely was a place for me, I earned it, and that my responsibility was to do right by the community in terms of discharging my duties in a fair and equitable way as a judge. But I also knew that there would come with it a certain level of pressure and expectations in being the first.

How has the first year on the bench been?