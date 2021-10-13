Dane County zoo director to get sexual assault charges dismissed in 2 years under agreement

The man said he waited to come forward with the allegations because Schwetz "controlled every facet of my life," including his employment and his visa. He said Schwetz make it clear to him that if he ever told anyone about the alleged assault "she could take away my job, my income, my hope, my relationships."

Since he spent time living in isolation in the jungle doing research when he was young, the man said he was "naive" and easily manipulated and "groomed" by Schwetz. He said he shared with Schwetz that he was raped when he was 19, but was too afraid to tell anyone, and she used that against him.

"I wake up screaming all the time," the man said as he broke down in tears. "I see this defendant and my rapist in the night."

Once he came forward with the allegations, the man said, Schwetz started rumors about him and destroyed his professional reputation.

"The defendant has made it her mission in life to dismantle and destroy every facet of mine," he said.

Brockmeyer said Schwetz's leadership at Dane County's zoo will ensure its ongoing success.

"I welcome Ms. Schwetz back and am confident that she and her staff will continue to provide an enriching and enjoyable zoo experience," Brockmeyer said.