Dane County zoo director accused in sexual assault and civil cases

The director of the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison was charged last year in Seattle with sexual assault during a 2018 work trip, and now her alleged victim in that case has filed a civil suit against her and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, alleging he suffered retaliation and damage to his career for reporting the incident.

Ronda Schwetz, who was named zoo director in 2012, groped and made other sexual advances against former UW-Madison assistant professor and orangutan researcher Graham L. Banes while the two were sharing a hotel room during an AZA conference, according to a Seattle Police report. She's charged with assault with sexual motivation and next expected to appear in municipal court on Thursday.

In a suit filed June 21 in King County, Washington, Banes accuses Schwetz and the AZA and its board of retaliating against him by telling his new employer, Chicago's Brookfield Zoo, that he had or was continuing to engage in inappropriate behavior. He said he was subsequently fired from the job.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the allegations earlier Wednesday.

Schwetz did not respond to messages left at the zoo and an official with Dane County, which owns the zoo, said the county had only recently seen the suit and would not be commenting.