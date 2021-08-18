Dane County traffic fatalities so far this year surpass total for all of 2020

Thirty-five people have died in traffic crashes this year in Dane County, already exceeding the death toll for all of 2020 and continuing a trend of increased fatalities on the road, according to a report released Tuesday.
“This is an immediate public health issue when it comes to traffic safety,” said Sgt. Dennis Sieren of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and co-chair of the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission, which released the report.
“We are extremely concerned about the increasing number of fatalities, despite local efforts to improve safety. Too many area families have lost a friend or loved one under tragic circumstances that could have been prevented.”
Despite a drop in overall traffic in 2020 during the pandemic, traffic fatalities still increased from 2019 last year, which the report said illustrates an “accelerating trend.”
Officials also said an “unusually high” number of pedestrians were killed in traffic incidents this year, including five pedestrians killed on the East Washington Avenue corridor alone that led the city to crack down on speeding on the street and prompted dozens to call for more street safety measures.
A total of six pedestrian deaths occurred in Madison, with another in Sun Prairie. More than 75% of the crashes occurred in the months of May, June and July.
Alcohol, drugs
Over half of crashes in Dane County that resulted in fatalities involved a driver using alcohol or other drugs, the report said.
Alcohol contributed to over a quarter of all traffic fatalities last year in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Transportation. There were also 80 deaths in drug-related crashes across the state last year, an increase from 59 deaths in 2019.
Dane County’s report was released one day before Wisconsin’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is set to launch Wednesday. As part of the campaign, law enforcement agencies across the state will boost patrols over the next few weeks as part of a national effort to end deadly and preventable traffic crashes.
“What makes these deaths so tragic is that they are preventable,” Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said in a statement. “They result from the terrible decision to get behind the wheel while impaired. We hope the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign will make drivers think twice before they make a mistake that costs someone their life.”
Speed factor
Traffic Safety Commission co-chair Cheryl Wittke said the commission is not sure why the number of fatalities in Dane County has increased this year. She noted a possible reason could be a change in drivers’ speeding behavior during the height of the pandemic last year when traffic density plummeted.
Speeding was involved in eight of the county’s fatal crashes this year, with a maximum speed of 92 mph in a 35-mph zone. There were 12 total speed-related fatalities 2020 — over two times the number of speed-related deaths the previous year.
Sieren said distracted or inattentive driving, such as the use of cellphone or looking away from the road, are other recurring factors involved in fatal crashes.
Some safety tips Sieren noted include:
- Maintaining distance from other vehicles on the road.
- Watching for vehicles turning ahead with or without signaling.
- Avoiding alcohol or drugs before or while driving.
- Ensuring all people are wearing seat belts or motorcycle riders are wearing helmets.
- Yielding to pedestrians.
- Pulling over to use the phone, eat, smoke or reach into the back seat.
“The common denominator for most crashes is risky driver behavior,” Sieren said. “Everyone needs to be more aware of their surroundings and more vigilant about safety threats.”