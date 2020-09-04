Dane County to conduct analysis of cash bail, whether inmates could afford it

Dane County will conduct an analysis of all cash bails that were given over a three-year period to determine whether inmates could afford to post the cash, how serious their charges were and whether race was a factor, among other questions.
The Dane County Board on Thursday unanimously approved the review "to more fully understand the circumstances under which cash bail is required," according to the resolution that was passed.
The move comes amid calls across the nation to reform cash bail systems so defendants who are presumed innocent are not locked up while they wait for trial simply because they are too poor to post bail.
According to a 2018 report from Dane County Circuit Court Judge Nicholas McNamara, Dane County releases most defendants on signature bonds, meaning all they need to do is sign their name promising that they'll show up to court.
From 2012 to 2016, the Dane County court released 81% of defendants on signature bonds, rather than assigning a cash bail, McNamara found.
Lower level crimes had even lower rates of cash bail use. Individuals with misdemeanor cases were released on signature bonds 86% of the time, and those with criminal traffic cases were released 97% of the time, according to McNamara's report.
Although the rates of signature bonds are high, the Dane County Board said "a deeper review" is needed to understand why cash bail was required in the 19% of cases. All criminal misdemeanor and felony charges in the county from 2016 to 2018 will be reviewed.
The analysis will include a look at the amount of cash bail, how serious the charges were, how many charges the defendant had, whether individuals also had a parole or probation hold, whether inmates could afford to post bail and how long that took, and whether defendants had violated the terms of their release in the past.
Generally, if someone is released on a signature bond they are given certain terms that they have to follow such as remaining sober or not making contact with a potential victim. If those conditions are violated, they can be sent back to jail and are less likely to get a signature bond in the future.
The review also will analyze how cash bail was assigned based on race, gender and age. County Board members specified that all of the data should be broken out by race when possible.
The board said the analysis will be completed by the Criminal Justice Council Research and Innovation Team, which will work with the Sheriff's Office, the courts and the clerk of courts.
The innovation team is expected to have a preliminary report completed by Jan. 30 and a final report three months after that.
