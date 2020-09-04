Dane County to conduct analysis of cash bail, whether inmates could afford it

Although the rates of signature bonds are high, the Dane County Board said "a deeper review" is needed to understand why cash bail was required in the 19% of cases. All criminal misdemeanor and felony charges in the county from 2016 to 2018 will be reviewed.

The analysis will include a look at the amount of cash bail, how serious the charges were, how many charges the defendant had, whether individuals also had a parole or probation hold, whether inmates could afford to post bail and how long that took, and whether defendants had violated the terms of their release in the past.

Generally, if someone is released on a signature bond they are given certain terms that they have to follow such as remaining sober or not making contact with a potential victim. If those conditions are violated, they can be sent back to jail and are less likely to get a signature bond in the future.

The review also will analyze how cash bail was assigned based on race, gender and age. County Board members specified that all of the data should be broken out by race when possible.

The board said the analysis will be completed by the Criminal Justice Council Research and Innovation Team, which will work with the Sheriff's Office, the courts and the clerk of courts.