Dane County, state attorneys face ‘staffing crisis’ amid pandemic backlog, Marsy’s Law workload

Supporters of Marsy’s Law say it makes the rights of alleged victims just as strong as those of the accused, while opponents have argued the rights of defendants could be undermined. So far, Plotkin said his office has mostly seen delays for defendants rather than the erosion of their rights, but fears victims' rights could be at odds with defendants' in some situations.

The law added 16 additional constitutional protections for victims, including the right to privacy, to speak at proceedings, and to timely notification of court dates and any release or escape of the accused. It also removed a provision allowing victims to be kept out of a courtroom if necessary to assure a fair trial for an accused person.

Since it was approved by referendum, Marsy's Law went into effect as soon as voters passed it, which "didn't give us any time to get ready," Brown said. The law also didn't include any funding for the DA's office to ensure victims' needs were met.

"We had to take the same amount of resources and stretch them out so that we could reach every single victim," Brown said.

Thrown 'for a tailspin'