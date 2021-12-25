Dane County, state attorneys face ‘staffing crisis’ amid pandemic backlog, Marsy’s Law workload

An unfunded victim-rights law, a pandemic-driven case backlog and an uptick in violent crime have created "a perfect storm" of workload challenges for Dane County prosecutors and public defenders, leading to what the District Attorney’s Office is calling a "staffing crisis."
Prosecutors and staff at the Dane County District Attorney’s Office have been stretched thin by the extra services they need to provide for victims due to "Marsy’s Law," a state constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2020 that gave greater rights to crime victims, said Amy Brown, director of the office’s Victim Witness Unit.
At the same time, the stalling of trials during the pandemic created a "substantial" backlog in criminal cases and felony cases have increased because of a rise in violent crime, Brown said. Felony cases typically take up more time and resources to argue out in court.
"I don’t like to use this word loosely, but it has caused a staffing crisis," Brown said. "It’s caused really just an absolute need for more resources."
Public defenders in Dane County and beyond have also been grappling with the "unintended consequences" of Marsy’s Law, the pandemic and heavy felony case loads, said Adam Plotkin, legislative liaison at the Wisconsin State Public Defenders Office. The office is also facing recruitment and retention issues amid nationwide staffing shortages.
"When you have the pandemic combined with … other issues that would have made it difficult in even a normal year, it’s kind of like this perfect storm," Plotkin said.
Additional funding coming for the DA’s office in the 2022 county budget and federal funding for a 10% increase in staffing for the state public defender’s office should help address the crisis. But it won’t solve all of the problems.
“It will help a great deal,” Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said. “What (the county) did for us was very helpful. It was not everything.”
Stretched thin
Marsy's Law has affected DA’s office and public defenders in different ways, but has hit the county's prosecutors the hardest.
In April 2020, about 75% of Wisconsin voters approved Marsy’s Law in a referendum after a more than $1 million lobbying effort. It is named for Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, a California woman killed in 1983 by her ex-boyfriend, who was released from jail without notification to Nicholas. Versions of the law have been enacted in several states.
Supporters of Marsy’s Law say it makes the rights of alleged victims just as strong as those of the accused, while opponents have argued the rights of defendants could be undermined. So far, Plotkin said his office has mostly seen delays for defendants rather than the erosion of their rights, but fears victims' rights could be at odds with defendants' in some situations.
The law added 16 additional constitutional protections for victims, including the right to privacy, to speak at proceedings, and to timely notification of court dates and any release or escape of the accused. It also removed a provision allowing victims to be kept out of a courtroom if necessary to assure a fair trial for an accused person.
Since it was approved by referendum, Marsy's Law went into effect as soon as voters passed it, which "didn't give us any time to get ready," Brown said. The law also didn't include any funding for the DA's office to ensure victims' needs were met.
"We had to take the same amount of resources and stretch them out so that we could reach every single victim," Brown said.
Thrown 'for a tailspin'
In the past, the DA's Office would reach out to victims affected by homicide cases ahead of the first court appearance, but now they have to notify victims in every type of criminal case. That's something the office just "didn't have the resources" for, Brown said.
To meet the need, the office had to cut back on some specialized services for victims who have gone through high levels of trauma and violence, Brown said. Victims of sensitive crimes are now not getting as much time and attention because those extra services aren't required by law.
"It’s an unfunded mandate and it inevitably has unintended consequences because of that," Brown said.
The DA's office has stopped attending community meetings and forensic interviews at Safe Harbor, which interviews child crime victims, Brown said. Prosecutors and staff now take longer to return calls and emails. And with trials sometimes double or triple booked, case managers often get switched around and are not always working with the same victims.
Plotkin said Marsy's Law has "thrown the criminal legal system for a tailspin."
"When you throw that much change into it, it’s creating these significant delays — which disadvantages everyone, not just our clients," Plotkin said. "It creates delay, it makes it harder to make appointments, it makes it harder to get discovery, it makes it harder to schedule future court appearances."
Because of the new privacy rights in the law, Plotkin said, public defenders would get discovery materials that were so redacted they couldn't figure out the identity of the codefendant or the victim. That made it nearly impossible to appoint an attorney because the office couldn't determine whether there's a conflict of interest. That issue has mostly been sorted out, but the delays are still a problem.
Case loads higher
Meanwhile, attorneys are facing higher case loads.
In-person jury trials were suspended from March 2020 until June 2021 due to the pandemic, causing hundreds of criminal cases to stall. The court system has started moving through the cases, but Plotkin said for many counties it could take years to address the backlog.
“There’s so many pending and backlogged cases, but there aren’t enough existing resources to deal with it," Plotkin said. "So we’re looking at, in some counties, two to four years, before we’re caught back up."
Assistant state public defender Laura Breun, who represents adult defendants in the Dane County criminal court system, said normally she has around 90 to 100 cases, but right now she has more than 200.
"It's impossible to keep on top of all of them," Breun said.
The temporary closure of in-person court decreased the amount of victim services and witness management the DA's office had to provide, such as lining up witnesses for jury trials, giving tips for testifying, and making travel and work arrangements to get victims to the courthouse, Brown said. The pause on those services allowed staff to focus on Marsy's Law, but now they have to do everything at the same time.
"When we came back into the courthouse and jury trials started up again, this really became an overwhelming task for the victim witness unit to manage," Brown said.
There's also been more homicides, gun violence, traffic fatalities and other violent crimes — felony cases that are more time-consuming for attorneys, Plotkin and Brown said.
Plotkin said in some counties, cases are down in the aggregate, but "it's all coming off of misdemeanors." So the workload is often higher because of the jump in the filing of felony cases.
Another challenge, Plotkin said, is the state budgets in the last two years have added a total of 72 assistant district attorneys statewide, making it harder for public defenders to keep up.
More staff coming
Brown said the DA's office has had to rely on limited-term employees and overtime to fill the gaps.
"At some point, it doesn’t matter how much overtime you’re willing to pay, there’s only so much people can do," Ozanne said. "Are we gonna burn our staff out?"
Plotkin said his office has had problems with retaining public defenders, hiring new ones and finding private attorneys to take cases.
"We’ve never before had all three at once," Plotkin said, noting that staffing shortages nationwide are in part to blame. "It has become a huge problem."
The State Public Defenders Office was given federal COVID-19 funding to create 36 new positions over two years statewide, about a 10% increase in staffing in the trial division.
Plotkin said that's "definitely a positive." But he noted "just because we got the positions authorized doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re going to be able to fill them — at least quickly."
To address case loads, public defenders could also work with prosecutors to get more cases dismissed or divert some people to drug court, treatment or other diversion programs.
The 2022 Dane County budget gave the DA's Office $227,000 for a crime response trauma specialist, a case manager for victims and witnesses and a part-time legal assistant.
Ozanne said that will help his office "get back to some of the trauma specialist care that we were giving victims prior to Marsy’s Law." But he noted the positions "don't get here until next year."
Appeals in progress
Even with challenges, Ozanne said Marsy's Law is still "a great thing" because it's important to reach out to victims sooner and have them more involved in the court process.
“It’s not whether or not it’s a good thing, it’s whether or not we have the ability to actually, in a sense fulfill, the promise that this state made to victims now, making Marsy’s Law a part of our constitution,” Ozanne said.
Plotkin called the law "an unfilled promise to victims."
"It offers all of these rights, but it offers no way to provide or ensure that those rights are being fulfilled," he said.
Marsy’s Law could end up getting nullified because of an ongoing lawsuit, but it’s unclear when or if that would happen.
In 2019, the Wisconsin Justice Initiative filed a lawsuit challenging the wording of the Marsy’s Law referendum because it didn't explain to voters how the law would diminish the rights of the accused. Last year, Circuit Judge Frank Remington called the wording of the referendum “a mistake of constitutional proportions,” but put his ruling on the lawsuit on hold pending an appeal.
Briefs in the case have been filed with the state 3rd District Court of Appeals, which asked the Supreme Court to take the case directly because there’s not sufficient precedent for the appeals court to decide it.
In the meantime, Marsy’s Law is all but certain to remain in effect until the Supreme Court weighs in.
Even if it's nixed, Plotkin said he thinks it will take years to sort out all the issues the legal system is facing right now.
"Like with any significant problem, people hope there’s a magic bullet, and I really don’t think there is for this one," Plotkin said. "It’s going to be the kind of thing that takes buy-in and collaboration from all actors because every sector of the legal system has a hand in helping to work through the backlog."
Emily Hamer's favorite stories of 2021 include coverage of Afghan refugees, criminal justice
Criminal justice and county government reporter Emily Hamer is most proud of her coverage of the arrival of roughly 13,000 Afghan refugees at a military base in Wisconsin.
Earlier this year, she also exposed concerning conditions within the state prison system during COVID-19 outbreaks last fall, including that some prisoners were put in the same cells as those who were exposed to the virus. She also explored the lasting mark the pandemic has left on the criminal justice system.
Young Afghan women in Wisconsin share hopes and fears after a treacherous escape from Afghanistan, where they would have had "no rights, no ed…
Guards and inmates tell of frustrations with how Kettle Moraine prison handled a COVID-19 outbreak that exploded to more than 870 cases.
"There are many people who don’t have anything to wear, anything to eat," one Afghan woman said of the conditions at Fort McCoy in September.
The COVID-19 pandemic upended the entire criminal justice system, leading to system-wide reform. But are the changes sustainable?
"Two of them have a big hole," Baber Shah Dorani said of his teeth. But the young Afghan man couldn't see the dentist for weeks in October.