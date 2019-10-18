A Dane County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash Friday that caused the squad car to roll onto its roof, according to the State Patrol.
Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash that happened at about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway K near Middleton, the State Patrol said.
The deputy was travelling north on Highway 12 with the vehicle's emergency equipment activated. As the deputy entered the intersection with Highway K, a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction made contact with the deputy's squad, causing the squad to roll onto its roof, the State Patrol said.
Minor injuries were reported, with one person taken to a Madison hospital.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and airbags deployed in the vehicles.
The State Patrol is investigating the crash.