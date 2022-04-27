Dane County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of an elaborate telephone scam in which the scammers are claiming to represent the Sheriff’s Office.

Scammers leave messages with potential victims and ask them to call (608) 401-2540, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Calling the number early Wednesday afternoon resulted in a recorded message saying the number belongs to the "Dane County Sheriff's Department" and directing callers to press between 1 and 17 or the pound sign for a variety of department offices or alleged department personnel.

The location connected with the number on a smartphone's call log was Mazomanie. The Sheriff's Office is located in Downtown Madison; it's general information number is (608) 284-6800.

The Sheriff's Office said the scammers sound official but reminds residents that its office never asks for money over the phone. It advises residents who are suspicious about a call from an organization to hang up and call the organization directly, and not to give out personal or financial information over the phone.

People who believe they have been the target of scammers should call the county's nonemergency dispatch line at 608-255-2345.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.