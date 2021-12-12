 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dane County Sheriff's Office tells residents to stay off thin ice, conditions 'unsafe'
alert top story

Dane County Sheriff's Office tells residents to stay off thin ice, conditions 'unsafe'

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is warning residents and to stay off of thin ice starting to form on lakes because the ice is not safe. 

"Although ice has been forming on portions of area lakes throughout the week, the conditions are still unsafe for ice fishing and other activities," the Sheriff's Office said Sunday. 

The ice is especially dangerous because of warming temperatures this week. Highs in the mid to upper 40s are expected Monday and Tuesday in Madison, with showers and a high in the 60s on tap for Wednesday.  

If residents decide to "take the gamble," they should make sure they have flotation equipment with them, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics