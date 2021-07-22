Dane County Sheriff's Office searches pond behind home of slain Windsor man

Bart Halderson's torso was found with at least one bullet wound, "mutilated and dismembered" on the town of Cottage Grove property on July 8, according to the criminal complaint in the case.

The Medical Examiner's Office was also working to identify human remains located last week on state-owned land along the Wisconsin River in the town of Roxbury, southeast of Sauk City. Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said there was no one currently searching that area.

A person reported on July 3 seeing a man matching Chandler Halderson's description walking in the area, the complaint said.

Also according to the complaint:

Halderson was seen driving his parents' Subaru near the wooded area in the town of Cottage Grove three days before his father's remains were found there.

The property belongs to the partner of his girlfriend's mother, and he had asked to go swimming in their pool. He was gone for more than an hour when the partner noticed him return dry and the pool cover still on.

The partner said she saw Halderson with the Subaru near a shed on the property, and when he eventually returned to the pool, Halderson appeared "to be washing off, and he looked like he wasn't paying attention to anyone else around."