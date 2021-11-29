Dane County Sheriff's Office names suspect in Sunday homicide

The Dane County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified Trevon L. Adams, 29, of Madison, as the suspect arrested Sunday in a fatal shooting in the town of Blooming Grove.
Adams was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide and eluding police after the shooting inside a Kwik Trip gas station at 4112 Milwaukee St. at about 9:20 a.m. Sunday.
The male victim, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.
During a Sunday press conference, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said witnesses to the shooting gave police a description of a Chevrolet SUV that “may have been involved." Maple Bluff police found the SUV and officers chased it and used road spikes to stop it, with Adams arrested at 11:01 a.m. near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and East Springs Drive in Madison, according to the Sheriff's Office.
“It appears at this time this was not a random incident,” Barrett said Sunday.
Adams is expected to make an initial court appearance Tuesday. At the time of his arrest he had seven open felony cases and one open misdemeanor case against him in Dane County, including for battery, possession of narcotics and bail jumping, according to online court records.
The Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting at the intersection of Milwaukee and North Walbridge.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.