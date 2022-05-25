 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dane County Sheriff's Office investigating death in rural area north of Waterloo

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Marshall woman in a rural area north of Waterloo.

Deputies responded to a home in the 800 block of York Center Road at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Dora Gonzales Zarate, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Medical Examiner's Office said. An autopsy was conducted Wednesday.

Investigators worked through the night canvassing the area and conducting interviews, the Sheriff's Office said, and the scene remained active Wednesday. 

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer declined to release any other information about the death. The office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.

York Center Road is a 4-mile road about 5 miles north of Waterloo and Marshall.

