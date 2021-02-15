Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies prevent inmate suicide attempt

Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies intervened in an inmate suicide attempt Monday in one of the county's jail facilities, the Sheriff's Office said.

The 30-year-old inmate was found around 12:30 p.m. on the floor of his cell with a ligature around his neck in the City-County Building jail, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies removed the ligature immediately and provided medical attention.

Madison Fire and EMS took the inmate to the hospital, the Sherriff's Office said.

The maximum-security cells in the City-County Building will be closed as part of a $148 million jail consolidation project. Sheriff Dave Mahoney has described the 1950s-era facility as dangerous and inhumane.

The inmate, who is from the Madison area, has been in jail since Nov. 1. He'll be taken back to jail and monitored under "suicide precaution protocol" after being treated at the hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.

