Dane County Sheriff's Office calls off search for man who stabbed deputy, authorities say

The Dane County Sheriff's Office has ended its search for a man who stabbed a deputy in a park near Cross Plains Thursday night, state officials said.
The Sheriff's Office called off its search after determining there was no longer a danger to the public as the Wisconsin Department of Justice continues its investigation, the DOJ said in a statement. State investigators will turn over the results of their investigation to the Dane County District Attorney's Office.
The deputy was stabbed just after 8:15 p.m. on Thursday as she was investigating a "suspicious person" while on a routine patrol of Festge Park in the town of Berry. The deputy approached the man, who stabbed her with an edged weapon, the DOJ said in a statement.
The deputy then fired her gun and the man fled the scene, though the DOJ did not say if the deputy shot the man or how many times she shot her weapon. DOJ spokesperson Samantha Standley declined to provide more details in response to a query from the Wisconsin State Journal earlier this week.
State Journal reporter Jeff Richgels contributed to this report.