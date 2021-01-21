Dane County Sheriff's detectives arrest Middleton woman for Oklahoma homicide

A town of Middleton woman was arrested Thursday afternoon on a homicide warrant out of Wagoner County, Oklahoma, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Dane County Sheriff's detectives arrested Kore D. Adams, 59, after the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office asked for help identifying and locating the suspect, Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said.

The felony warrant out of Wagoner County is for first-degree murder, deliberate intent and desecration of a corpse.

Adams was taken into custody during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon and is currently being held at the Dane County Jail.

