The Dane County Sheriff's detective who shot and killed a 21-year-old man in the village of Oregon Oct. 23 will not face any criminal charges, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Friday.

Detective Clint Seltzner shot Jimenez after Jimenez refused several commands to lower a handgun, Ozanne said in a statement Friday evening. Seltzner was responding to a report that Jimenez had threatened a woman with a gun inside a house earlier in the day, Ozanne said.

Confronted outside a barn where Jimenez was believed to be staying, the deputy "saw what he believed was a gold and silver colored cylinder or tubular object in Mr. Jimenez’s right hand which he believed was a gun," Ozanne said.

"The deputy then saw the sunlight flickering off the handgun’s barrel as Mr. Jimenez raised the gun upwards in the direction of the deputy," Ozanne wrote. "The deputy fired his handgun in the direction of Mr. Jimenez for what he believed was four or five times."

After Jimenez fell to the ground, the deputy "maintained distance" because he could not see where the handgun was, Ozanne said. Responding officers provided medical assistance, but Jimenez was pronounced dead at the scene. A loaded .22 caliber Ruger MK II was found near his body, Ozanne said.

The Dane County Sheriff's office will conduct its own review of the incident. Seltzner will remain on leave throughout the process.

Jimenez was first identified to the State Journal by friend, Josh McDowell, who described him as a "normal, nice person," but does remember a time when Jimenez traveled to California in 2021 and came back with $15,000 to $20,000.

"I figured he did something shady or bad to earn it maybe," McDowell said in October.

McDowell also says the 21-year-old was a suspect in an armed robbery from four days before, just a few block away from where Jimenez was found and shot.

Oregon Police Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf did not confirm the allegations.

Jimenez's coworkers at Dorn True Value Hardware on Richards Road in Oregon described him as kept to himself, but a nice person to talk to.

"He was your typical guy," said Billie Peterson, a former co-worker who Jimenez would joke around with.

Remembering the 1996 fire that destroyed Madison's Hotel Washington Hotel Washington before the fire Club de Wash before the fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington in ruins People watch Hotel Washington blaze Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Fighting the fire Extinguishing hot spot Friends embrace Freezing water Hotel Washington fire Barber's Closet fire damage Hotel Washington flowers Gutted hotel with flag Hotel Washington vigil Hotel Washington service Fire investigators Salvaging what they can Washington Hotel steps State Journal front page Feb. 19, 1996 State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996 State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996 Trumpf Hotel, 1906 Hotel Washington in 1935