The Dane County sheriff said Monday that he wants to see all jail operations consolidated at one site — but voiced no opinion on whether that site should be in Downtown Madison near the courthouse, where most jail services are now, or at a new “green field” site potentially miles away from the courthouse and inmates’ families.
Dave Mahoney’s comments come months after county officials learned that their previously approved plan to consolidate cells, services and work-release programs at the Public Safety Building, or PSB, Downtown would not be feasible. Officials learned that the building does not have the necessary structural supports to accommodate four more floors, contrary to what they long believed.
The county could build an annex to the PSB, 115 W. Doty St., on land that is now occupied by a parking lot. But that would cost some $150 million, consultants revealed in February, or about twice as much as the county had planned to spend under its plan to add floors to the PSB.
The jail has long been spread over three sites: maximum-security cells on the sixth and seventh floors of the City-County Building, or CCB, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; medium-security cells, booking, administrative offices and other services in the PSB on the block directly southwest of the CCB; and the Huber Center near the Alliant Energy Center in south Madison, where minimum-security work-release prisoners stay.
Last month, the County Board approved a $186,000 consultants’ study of the building and operating costs of three jail options:
- Renovating the CCB cells and the PSB, and adding a new facility on yet-to-be-identified county-owned land.
- Renovating the PSB, abandoning the CCB cells and building an additional facility on yet-to-be-identified county-owned land.
- Building a new, comprehensive facility on yet-to-be-identified county-owned land.
Any of the options “undoubtedly ... will cost more money than we’ve already budgeted,” board Chairwoman Sharon Corrigan said.
Mahoney said there is widespread agreement the CCB cells are outdated and inhumane, and often malfunction.
“It’s a danger; not weeks go by and we don’t have suicide attempts,” he said. “We just simply have to close that building.”
He said he would rather see the county consolidate all jail operations in a renovated PSB and a new annex, with a connection between them, or at an entirely new facility at a yet-to-be-identified site.
Corrigan said the study of jail option costs is expected to be complete by the beginning of next week, in time for the County Board to consider it May 2. Board committees would consider the matter after that, with the full board making a decision in June on how to proceed, she said.
She said that if the county opts to build outside of Downtown, providing inmates’ families with transportation to the facility would need to be part of the plan.