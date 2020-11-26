Dane County Sheriff says COVID-19 outbreak in jail 'under control' after last week's spike

After a coronavirus outbreak at the Dane County Jail last week, Sheriff Dave Mahoney said he believes COVID-19 is no longer spreading to uninfected inmates, but the outdated jail makes containing the highly contagious virus a challenge.

Mahoney said 49 inmates were tested Tuesday and all of them came back negative. Although those negative tests are "only as good as that moment in time," Mahoney said he believes the outbreak of nearly 70 cases is now contained.

"I think it’s well under control," Mahoney said.

On Nov. 18, 16 people in the jail's intake unit tested positive for COVID-19. The unit is the first stop for those who can’t make bail or are awaiting a hearing, and they remain there for two weeks, or about the time people exposed to the coronavirus are advised to quarantine, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.

The following day, 22 inmates in another housing unit tested positive and by the next day positive cases peaked at 69, Mahoney said.

Those 69 inmates have been separated from the rest of the prison, and are being monitored and treated by medical staff. Temperatures are checked twice a day. Mahoney said most have mild symptoms, such as a cough or severe headache, but “nothing that would put their life at risk.”