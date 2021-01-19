Dane County sheriff says civil unrest, political climate played no role in decision to retire

Mahoney highlighted several accomplishments during his time in the Sheriff's Office, including meeting monthly with underrepresented communities and people of color, expanding the use of electronic monitoring to offer an alternative to jail for offenders, adapting use-of-force policies based on community feedback, and working with local groups and formerly incarcerated individuals to address recidivism.

Mahoney said he's also proud to have worked for years on the $148 million plan to build a new jail and close the "highly dangerous and cruel" jail in the City-County Building, along with another outdated facility.

The project plans include building a seven-story tower behind the Public Safety Building, adding medical and mental health beds, ending solitary confinement and increasing programming space while reducing the overall number of beds from 1,013 to 922.

Mahoney won't be in office by the time the project is complete, but he said he'll still be there to see the doors open, just "from a different perspective." Construction could start as early as the fall.

"We will create a more humane and safe environment for those who remain incarcerated," Mahoney said. "I have every confidence that our County Board will move this (project) forward in its current plan."