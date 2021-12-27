Dane County Sheriff’s Office wants to speak with woman who turned over crime evidence to Stoughton police

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it would like to speak with a woman who turned over an item she found that turned out be a piece of crime evidence.
Lt. Krista Ewers-Hayes said in a statement that on Thursday the good Samaritan turned over an item of property she found to the Stoughton Police Department, and the item was identified as “an important piece of evidence” in a recently reported crime being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives are hoping to identify and speak with the woman in hopes of obtaining further information to assist the investigation, and ask that she contact detective William Hendrickson at 608-284-6848, Ewers-Hayes.
The woman is not a person of interest or associated to the crime, Ewers-Hayes said.
No further details were released.
