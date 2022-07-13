Dane County Sheriff’s Office moves Southeast Precinct to Stoughton

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has opened a new precinct in Stoughton, with Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and County Executive Joe Parisi among those on hand for the official opening on Tuesday.

The Southeast Precinct office had been on Highway N in the town of Pleasant Springs before moving to 125 Veterans Road in Stoughton, which previously was occupied by Dane County Human Services and was remodeled for the Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re excited to have this new space for our deputies and embedded mental health workers serving the southeast area of Dane County,” Barrett said in a statement. “This facility provides the adequate space and state-of-the-art function that our deputies need to ensure public safety, conduct thorough investigations and maintain the peace. The new location also makes us more accessible to the communities we serve.”

Parisi said in a statement that “Re-purposing and renovating this building into a Sheriff's precinct was a cost-efficient redevelopment opportunity that will serve Stoughton area residents well."