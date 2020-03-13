You are the owner of this article.
Dane County Sheriff's Office investigating death

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a field in the town of Medina late Friday morning.

Deputies responded at about 11:50 a.m. The body was discovered next to some woods on a property at 5344 Highway 73.

Lt. Ira Simpson said the death did not appear to involve foul play, but an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

There is no danger to the community, Simpson said.

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

