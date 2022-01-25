Dane County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of man in jail monitoring program

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death Monday of a 32-year-old man who was in the Custody Alternative Monitoring Program.
At about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dane County deputies and Waunakee police and EMS responded to a residence on Highway I in the town of Westport on a report of an unresponsive man, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful and an autopsy is scheduled Wednesday by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Schaffer said.
The man, who was no identified, was serving a sentence for felony bail jumping and had been in the diversion program since July, Schaffer said.