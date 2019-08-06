The Dane County Sheriff’s Office announced that it will swear-in seven new deputies on Friday at 1 p.m.
They are Jay Ceithamer, 26, of Mount Horeb; Benjamin Scholz, 23 of Rochester, Minn.; Tyler Olszewski, 23, of Cross Plains; Adam Block, 27, of Madison; Henry Chesmore, 23, of Lake Mills; Carl Gloede, 29, of Madison, and Cameron Coel, 22, of Madison.
Five will attend the Blackhawk College Law Enforcement Academy, and two already are law enforcement certified and will go straight to on-the-job training, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
They all will take part in the Sheriff’s Office Jail Academy later this year. Their first assignment will be in the Dane County Jail, where they will serve a two-year probationary period.
The positions became available due to retirements and vacancies that occurred in the past year.